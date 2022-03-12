iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.