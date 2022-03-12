iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 437,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.