iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 372,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 149,212 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 437,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

