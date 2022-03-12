iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 112,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 429,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,277,218 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

