iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

