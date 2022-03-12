iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,329 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 12.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,464 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,348.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 193,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

