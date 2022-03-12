iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 644,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

