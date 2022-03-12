iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 2,424,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

