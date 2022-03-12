iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in February

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 13,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.