iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in February

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HYXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 13,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $52.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
