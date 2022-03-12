iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. 3,116,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.