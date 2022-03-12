iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 158,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,877. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

