iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.