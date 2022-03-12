iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 2,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.