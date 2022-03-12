iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.46% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

