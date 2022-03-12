iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.