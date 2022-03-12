iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

