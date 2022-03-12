iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after acquiring an additional 801,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after acquiring an additional 701,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.16. 16,882,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

