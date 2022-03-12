iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEMA opened at $70.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

