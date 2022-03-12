iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RING traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000.

