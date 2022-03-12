iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

