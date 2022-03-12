iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

