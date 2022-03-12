iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,520,000.

IWB stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

