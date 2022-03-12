iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $76,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

