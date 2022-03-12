iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $153,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

