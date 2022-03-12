iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $158.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.