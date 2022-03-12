iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.