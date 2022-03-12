iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,460. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $229.41 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

