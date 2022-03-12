iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lessened by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

