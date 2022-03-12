iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $434.40 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

