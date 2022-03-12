iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

