iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.