iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.