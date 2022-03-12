iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

