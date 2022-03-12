iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $56.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

