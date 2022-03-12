iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $189.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $170.16 and a twelve month high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

