iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $84.12 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

