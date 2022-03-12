Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 13th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
