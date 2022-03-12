IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.27

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.27 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.53). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 73,622 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.35.
About IXICO (LON:IXI)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.