IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.27

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.27 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.53). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 73,622 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.35.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

