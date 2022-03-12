Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JAGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
