James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,248.02

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.02 ($16.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,175 ($15.40). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,205 ($15.79), with a volume of 4,905 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £240.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,240.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.72), for a total value of £89,568 ($117,358.49). Also, insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,191 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,871.38).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

