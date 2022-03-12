Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TSE JWEL opened at C$35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.23. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

