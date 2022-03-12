Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 31,478 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 478.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 613,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 349,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

