Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,401 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

