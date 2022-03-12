Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.89% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.