Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cellectis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectis by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

