Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.47% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 444,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Shares of EWK stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

