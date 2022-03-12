Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

