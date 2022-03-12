Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 40.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 31.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

BKI opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

