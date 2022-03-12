Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.08% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPMB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter.

JPMB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

