Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAAC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 924,261 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

